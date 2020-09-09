What exactly do they intend to do? if at all they believe that Zimbabwe is not in any crisis?

Source: Can someone kindly enlighten me as to the reason the African National Congress have sent a delegation to Zimbabwe? – The Zimbabwean

I am certain that they are visiting just to avoid noise from Sadc and AU as they will probably deny there is any crisis at all.

They will most probably be treated to a buffet meal while ordinary citizens can hardly afford a loaf of bread.

How on earth is it possible that a small country can try and fool the outside world?.

Should the ANC report back that all is well in Zimbabwe then it shows how foolish the ANC is, the ANC are the same ones who reported that the 2018 elections were free and fair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there is a crisis so we just wait and see how the report will change once the delegation report back to him.

The ANC must know and should know that the lives of millions of Zimbabweans are in their hands now, is the ANC prepared to admit the truth or will they do what they good at, sweeping it under the carpet?.

Lets wait and see in the next day or so to see who they stand with, let’s also be prepared for disappointment.

K Mlambo

Hatfield

Harare