Source: Cancer machines tender evaluation complete | The Sunday Mail

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

THE evaluation of bids submitted for the procurement of new high-tech cancer treatment machines for two major public hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo has been completed, with submissions set to be handed over to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) this week for final awarding, it has been learnt.

The tender, funded through US$30 million raised from the sugar tax introduced in the 2023 National Budget, will enable the Government to purchase critical radiotherapy equipment — including linear accelerators, brachytherapy machines and stereotactic radiosurgery units — to strengthen the public healthcare system’s capacity to treat cancer.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze told The Sunday Mail that the procurement process had reached a key milestone.

“Evaluation of submitted tenders has been done and the ministry is now going to submit the documents to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for Special Procurement Oversight Committee (SPOC) consideration,” he said.

“Once SPOC is done, we can issue contracts. Submissions to PRAZ will be done this coming week after the Easter holidays.”

SPOC is responsible for reviewing and approving high-value or sensitive procurement transactions before contracts are awarded. It reviews procurement processes for contracts that exceed specified financial thresholds to ensure they comply with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. The committee assesses the risk of corruption, favouritism or procedural errors in large or strategic tenders.

This helps ensure transparency, fairness and value for money.

Only after SPOC gives its approval can a contract be awarded and signed.

If irregularities are found, SPOC can refer the tender back for correction or recommend cancellation. Dr Maunganidze said the new machines will be for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital.

The older equipment from these two centres will be moved and installed at Gweru Provincial Hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, as part of a broader Government programme to decentralise access to cancer care.

“The installations at the provincial hospitals are part of the next phase,” said Dr Maunganidze. “Functional equipment from Parirenyatwa and Mpilo that would have been replaced by the new equipment will be installed at the smaller sites. These will take care of the smaller volumes expected in those areas.”

The establishment of cancer centres at Gweru and Mutare will increase the number of public hospitals offering radiotherapy from two to four, significantly improving access to affordable cancer treatment across the country. The sugar tax, a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases, is earmarked to fund critical healthcare initiatives.

From last year’s revenues, the Government is prioritising the procurement of radiotherapy machines, which include linear accelerators, brachytherapy machines and stereotactic radiosurgery units, commonly referred to as gamma knives.

Radiotherapy machines are medical devices used to treat cancer by delivering controlled doses of radiation to destroy cancerous cells while minimising damage to surrounding health tissue. Linear accelerators are the most commonly used radiotherapy machines; they generate high-energy X-rays or electrons to target tumours with precision.

Brachytherapy machines, on the other hand, are used for treating cervical, prostate, breast and skin cancers, among others.

They deliver internal radiation therapy.

This means a radiation source is placed directly inside or near the tumour.

Stereotactic radiosurgery units deliver highly focused radiation to small tumours, often in the brain or spine, in a single or few sessions. The gamma knife is used for brain tumours and neurological disorders, using multiple beams of gamma radiation that converge precisely on the tumour site.

The provision of cancer treatment in public hospitals will come as a huge relief to thousands of Zimbabweans living with various cancers who depend on costly services from private hospitals. The cost of a round of cancer treatment in Zimbabwe varies.

It depends on the type of treatment, the stage of the cancer and the patient’s circumstances. Chemotherapy drugs can cost anywhere from US$100 to US$1 000 per dose, while radiotherapy can cost between US$5 000 and US$10 000 per course of treatment.

A patient may need multiple courses of radiotherapy, depending on the type of cancer and the stage of the disease.

Surgery can cost anywhere from US$1 000 to US$10 000, depending on the type of surgery and the complexity of the case.

The provision of cancer treatment in public hospitals is expected to bring the cost of the services down.