Source: Cannibal serial killer remanded in custody -Newsday Zimbabwe

A SUSPECTED serial murderer who allegedly killed five homeless people in Harare before cooking and eating their flesh was remanded in custody yesterday.

Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20) was remanded to September 21 by magistrate Dennis Mangosi pending indictment to the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on August 28 this year at around midnight, Ndlovu used a concrete block to crush Emmanuel Godfrey’s head after finding him sleeping on the pavement near Chinengudu Building at corner George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street in the capital.

Godfrey died on the spot.

Ndlovu, who had pleaded guilty to the charge, allegedly slit open the deceased’s stomach and removed some organs.

On August 31 at around midnight, using the same modus operandi, Ndlovu killed another person who was asleep at corner Inez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare.

On September 2, at around 1100 hours, Sabelo Masheo (33) was sleeping behind Rainbow Towers at corner Samora Machel and Rekayi Tangwena Avenue.

He was suddenly awakened by the accused who attempted to kill him.

Masheo fled after sustaining a deep cut on the head. He reported the matter to the police.

On September 3 at around 1am, the accused approached yet another person who was asleep at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Seventh Street and instantly killed him with a big stone.

The next day at around 1am, the accused killed a vagabond who was asleep in a bushy area near Mupedzanhamo at the intersection of Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive in Mbare.

On the same day, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information linking the accused to the killings, leading to his arrest near Simon Mazorodze flyover, Harare.

The detectives recovered blood-stained clothes which the accused was wearing.

The accused faces two other murder charges. He has also been linked to three murder cases in Bulawayo.