Source: Caps switch focus to Bosso –Newsday Zimbabwe

Chitembwe was impressed by the way his side went about their business in the midweek fixture, but said he does not want his players to get complacent after the resounding victory.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has urged his players to quickly forget about their commanding 3-0 win over Green Fuel on Thursday and focus on the blockbuster clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere and second half substitute William Manondo found the back of the net to help the Green Machine return to winning ways with the crushing victory. It was Makepekepe’s biggest win this season in a campaign which they have struggled to find their rhythm.

“We take the win with a lot of pride, but at the same time, we really need to remain focused and try to come to terms with the importance of competing in this league,” Chitembwe said.

The victory over Green Fuel was their third this season, having lost four times and drawn once in their opening eight matches of the season.

“It’s a very difficult league, so it’s important to try to be consistent after this win. We must play the next game against Highlanders with the belief that we can also win it.”

Young Junior Bunjira, son to Caps United legend Alois, was the toast of the afternoon at Rufaro Stadium, transforming the Caps United attack after his introduction at the start of second half.

The 20-year-old provided the two assists for the first two goals with his brilliant crosses into the box which were turned home by Makuva and Chinyengetere.

His directness, speed and trickery proved just too much to handle for the away side defenders, leaving many of those who watched the game convinced that the speedy winger could be the next big thing in local football.

But Chitembwe who had given the youngster two cameo roles before yesterday, wants Bunjira to keep his feet on the ground.

The veteran coach said he would not be pressured to hurry the young winger into the starting line-up.

“Good contribution from him so far. We are happy with him,” Chitembwe said.

Asked if Bunjira will be given more minutes after his brilliant show, the former midfielder said, “These things are well thought out decisions. He is still young, he is coming up, the potential is there … but sometimes if you are to hurry him on these high demands, it will really affect him so slowly but surely we will give him time in certain moments of the game. I’m sure today was exactly that moment, and I’m quite impressed with his contribution so far.”

Caps United are facing Highlanders as the log leaders are struggling for form.

After a storming start to the season, Bosso are winless in their last four matches.

Defeats to Dynamos in the Independence Cup final and Chicken Inn in the league, coupled with uninspiring draws against struggling Ngezi Platinum Stars and Herentals, have left Highlanders fans frustrated.

But Chitembwe knows the threat that the Bulawayo giants still possess, even at their lowest.

Asked about the sort of challenge that he is expecting from Highlanders tomorrow, Chitembwe’s response was brief but revealing. “Tough, very tough,” he said.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, voted the Premier Soccer League coach of the month for March, would definitely be demanding a response from his boys following a spate of the bad results.

The Zambian knows that victory over one of the country’s big teams in Caps United would go a long way in stabilizing his ship.

Club top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa who has netted five goals and was also voted the March player of the month, returns to the squad after missing the team’s 2-2 draw against Herentals in their last league match on Wednesday.