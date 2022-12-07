CBD Dog Treats: A Calming Treat For Your Furry Friend

CBD for dogs is an excellent option due to the absence of the “high” generally associated with cannabis. It has numerous benefits for humans and pets. CBD for the pets industry is on a steady rise. Statistics show that “the global CBD pet market size is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.9% from 2021 to 2028.”

How Does CBD Work In The Body Of A Dog?

The efficacy of CBD products is not in question. However, the question that plagues the mind of many pet owners is how it works. Similar to humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) made of naturally occurring endocannabinoids.

These endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that bind to the cannabinoid receptors that influence numerous biological processes. More so, neurotransmitters play a significant role in maintaining homeostasis.

When dogs consume CBD treats, it interacts with the endocannabinoid system by binding to the cannabinoid receptors. As a result, it ensures the hormones are working well.

CB1 and CB2 receptors are sites that CBD influences. CB1 receptor can be found in the central nervous system. The functions of CB1 receptors include:

Mood

Pain regulation

Metabolism

Appetite

Memory

The CB2 receptors, on the other hand, can be found in the peripheral nervous system. Its functions include:

Regulation of pain

Anti-inflammatory

Are CBD Dog Treats Safe?

Yes, CBD dog treats are safe

It is only normal for pet owners to be cautious about the safety of their furry friends. When dogs consume CBD treats, they may be minor side effects.

However, it is vital to follow the recommended daily dosage. Additionally, you may consult your vet before starting a CBD regimen for your dog.

Benefits of CBD Dog Treats

Keeps them calm

CBD interacts with the receptors in the nervous system to soothe dogs. Suppose your dog is hyperactive and you need them to rest; CBD treat will do the trick. Also, if they feel any pain or discomfort, CBD helps them relax and feel better.

Reduces anxiety

One of the reasons you may need a calming CBD treat is your dog is showing signs of anxiety. Some dogs have a strong sense of attachment to their owners. Therefore, they may experience separation anxiety when their owners are not around.

Loud noises may be unsettling for some of our furry friends, especially during a thunderstorm. As a result, they are uncharacteristically restless, aggressive, and violent (in extreme cases).

Many dogs are accustomed to always being with their owners during the pandemic. However, now that people have to go to work and other places, it may not sit well with their dogs.

A study reveals that CBD can reduce anxiety in dogs. It exerts its effect by influencing the endocannabinoid receptors that regulate mood. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, sleep, and digestion. As a result, your dogs can sleep better when free from anxiety.

Therefore, if your goal is to have a happy dog that sleeps and eats well, you should invest in CBD treats.

CBD Treats Vs. CBD Oil For Dogs

CBD Dog Treats CBD Dog Oil Contains pure CBD extract Higher concentration of CBD Does not contain other cannabidiol Contains minor cannabidiol like CBC (cannabichromene), CBN (cannabinol), and terpenes Less risk for exceeding the dosage Higher risk of exceeding the dosage Easily offered to dogs anywhere Dropping the oil onto dog food is a better approach Packaged with Fixed amount of CBD in each treat Most CBD oil for dogs comes with a dropper. Therefore, Dog owners have to measure a particular volume.

How to Choose a CBD Dog Treat

There are many options when choosing a treat for your furry friend. However, there are a few things to consider before making a choice:

Method of CBD extraction: there are various methods of extracting CBD. However, look out for those brands that use the CO2 extraction method as it is safe. Other solvents may interfere with the final products. Third-party tested: when looking to buy CBD treats, choose brands that a third-party laboratory has tested. The laboratory assesses the purity and potency of the CBD. Also, look out for a certificate of analysis from the lab. Ingredients: it is best to buy treats made from organic and natural ingredients. Avoid any that contains any form of chemical that may negatively affect your dog’s health. Potential allergens: an ideal CBD treat should be free from any food that may trigger an allergenic reaction. They should be free from gluten, soy, dairy, and corn.

Possible Side Effects

Diarrhea

Introducing a new substance (i.e., CBD) into a dog’s diet may trigger diarrhea. However, CBD dog treats are less likely to cause diarrhea than CBD oil.

Drowsiness

CBD is an excellent calming agent. Therefore, it allows your furry friend to sleep well. However, look out for signs of fatigue and drowsiness. It may be an indication that your dog is getting too much CBD. You should reduce the dose of CBD treats immediately to maintain optimal health.

Reduced blood pressure

When a dog is anxious or hyperactive, there may be a rise in its blood pressure. Therefore, CBD treats may bring it to a normal level by keeping them relaxed. However, if the dosage is not adequately monitored, there can be a sudden drop in blood pressure. As a result, it is imperative to follow the dosage recommended by the vet.

Final Thoughts

CBD dog treats can either be baked treats or chews. The best alternative is to find which is more suitable for your furry friend. Giving your dogs CBD treats reduces seizures, pain, and inflammation and makes their coats shine. Therefore, apart from calming your dog, CBD treats optimize its health.

Although CBD dog treats are generally safe, there can be some side effects. To avoid any emergency, begin with a low CBD dose. It also helps if you discuss it with the vet. The Vet can recommend a beginning dose based on the dog’s age, weight, and present health condition.