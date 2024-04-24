Source: CBZ appoints Zembe chairperson –Newsday Zimbabwe

FINANCIAL services giant CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZ) has appointed Lexon Zembe as its substantive chairperson with effect from April 19, 2024.

Before being officially appointed, he had been serving as an acting chairman since December 1, 2023, when Marc Holtzman resigned.

In a statement yesterday, CBZ said Zembe had served in the financial sector for more than 30 years.

“The board of directors of CBZ Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Luxon Zembe as chairperson of CBZ Holdings Limited with effect from April 19, 2024. He has been the acting chairperson of the company since December 1, 2023,” CBZ said.

Zembe is a highly-experienced business management consultant, who has consulted for many reputable private, public and non-governmental organisations locally and regionally over the past 30 years.

He previously served as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board member, CBZ Holdings Limited Group chairperson, and Standard Chartered Bank-Head of Human Capital Development and Change Management across the African region.

“Corporate journey has taken him through practical executive experience in the economy’s manufacturing, mining, financial and commercial sectors,” CBZ said.

“This includes serving on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe advisory board and Monetary Policy Committees as well as holding executive positions at Standard Chartered Bank.”

According to CBZ, Zembe’s working career also includes group training and management development for Zimbabwe Institutes of Directors.

As a business management consultant, Zembe holds an MBA degree from Henley International Business School and he is a Chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (UK).

He is also a former president of the Africa Chambers of Commerce and founding vice president of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Zembe also served as an independent non-Executive director on the ZB Financial Holdings Board, a chairman until he retired from the ZB Board on April 12, 2024.

ZB Financial Holdings Limited is in the process of being bought by CBZ.