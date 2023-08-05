CCC activist run over by truck . . . police arrest 11 in connection with violence 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Police maintain heavy presence at Tanaka Shopping Centre in Glen View 7, Harare, yesterday following public violence on Thursday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Zimpapers Elections Desk

A CCC activist, who died in Glen View 7 on Thursday, was run over by a truck that was coming from behind in the brawl between youths from the ruling party ZANU PF and the opposition who were fighting over the use of a single venue for their political activities, investigations have revealed.

So far, police have arrested 12 people who were involved in the needless violence, with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage saying there were no sacred cows before the law and anyone involved in acts of violence ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections would face its wrath.

Witnesses said about 200 ZANU PF youths organised a soccer tournament at Chimbuma Grounds, Tanaka New Stands in Glen View 7, which was already booked by CCC to hold a rally, resulting in a standoff that degenerated into violence.

Such acts of violence, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said at a press conference yesterday, have no place in the Second Republic and perpetrators would be brought to book.

“My ministry has directed the Commissioner-General of Police to arrest perpetrators of violence without looking at one’s political stature, status, identity or financial muscle. Therefore, all malcontents who want to damage the image of the country and discredit the forthcoming elections will have themselves to blame.

“In this regard, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified investigations into the public violence incident which occurred at Chimbumu Grounds, Tanaka new stands, Glen View 7, Harare on 3rd August 2023.

“My ministry deeply regrets the loss of life which occurred and passes its condolences to the family of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since arrested twelve (12) suspects in connection with this sad incident”.

Ahead of this month’s elections, the environment has been largely peaceful with isolated cases of violence, incidents that Cde Kazembe unreservedly condemned.

“I wish to reiterate that the Government of Zimbabwe does not condone acts of political violence by individuals, groups, or political parties under the guise of campaigning for the elections”. He said measures had been put in place to ensure the harmonised elections were held in a peaceful, free, fair, and credible environment.

“The security arms of the Government are on high alert to deal with criminal elements decisively before, during, and after elections. Finally, may I urge political parties to assist in the maintenance of law and order by telling their supporters to shun all forms of violence”.

He assured the nation that his Ministry, in charge of law maintenance and enforcement is ready to ensure the elections are credible through a peaceful, free, and fair environment.