Source: CCC activists further remanded. – The Southern Eye

THE trial of six Bulawayo-based opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists accused of criminal insult and defacing campaign posters, has been postponed to October 13 this year.

The accused, Pelandaba legislator Gift “Ostallos” Siziba (30), Earnest Rafomoyo (55), Tendai Masocha (48), Bulawayo MP Surrender Kapoikulu (51), Simbarashe (39) and Lovewell Mwinde, were advised of the new remand date by magistrate Progress Murandu on Friday.

Soneni Moyo (44) also of the CCC party is the complainant.

It is alleged that on August 11 this year, Siziba and his accomplices went to Moyo’s residence and insulted her.

The State alleged that a neighbour Bongile Ndlovu and complainant’s daughter witnessed and recorded the incident since Moyo was not at home at that moment.

Moyo later got home and reported the matter to police in Nkulumane.

The court also heard that on August 16 around 12pm at Pelandaba Shops, the six suspects allegedly tore Moyo’s campaign posters.

It is a State case that Methuseli Bhebhe witnessed the incident before informing Moyo, who also reported the case to police at Western Commonage.