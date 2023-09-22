Source: CCC activists jailed for unsanctioned procession – The Southern Eye

Two Kwekwe Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, who were facing charges of holding an unsanctioned gathering in July this year, have been sentenced to three months in prison each.

Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo and Albert Marashe were facing charges of contravening section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

Kwekwe magistrate Mildred Matuvi convicted and sentenced them to a three-month jail term each with the option of a US$300 fine.

It was the State’s case that sometime in July, Moyo and Marashe held an unsanctioned CCC procession in Mbizo suburb and were arrested together with Mbizo MP Corban Madzivanyika who was also detained before being released.

Moyo and Marashe had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.