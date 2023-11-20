Source: CCC activists’ judgment set for January – The Southern Eye

Judgment in the case involving Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national spokesperson Gift Siziba and four others has been set for January 9 next year.

Siziba, who is the former Tshabalala-Pelandaba legislator, and the CCC activists were arraigned before the courts facing charges of criminal insult.

The 30-year-old legislator is being charged together with Bulawayo Central MP Surrender Kapoikulu (51), party members Earnest Rafomoyo (55), Tendai Masocha (48) and Simbarashe Dube (39).

They appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Progress Murandu on Friday last week and the matter was further remanded for judgment.

The complainant in the matter is Soneni Moyo.

Moyo’s daughter, who is a juvenile, testified against the activists.

She testified in camera.

It is alleged that on August 11 this year, Siziba and his accomplices went to Soneni Moyo’s residence and insulted her.

Moyo was contesting against Siziba as another CCC candidate in the August 23 elections.

State witness, Sibongile Ndlovu, testified in court indicating that she had seen the activists accusing Moyo of being a thief.

She said Siziba was standing outside Moyo’s gate while other members were singing, dancing, clapping their hands and insulting Moyo.

Ndlovu also told the court that there were more than 100 people with their cars at the house.

She also testified that she captured the accused’s photos.