Source: CCC activists remanded in custody to today –Newsday Zimbabwe

CCC members in court

THE 25 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested for allegedly participating in a gathering to promote public violence last week have been remanded in custody to today.

Children’s rights lawyers have also filed an application before the courts to have the case heard in camera due to the fact that a 17-year-old is among the accused persons.

The arrested include CCC organising secretary and legislator, Amos Chibaya, were remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda until a ruling on the application to have the matter heard in camera.

However, the State represented by Pardon Dziva opposed the separation of trial but was agreeable to hold the hearing in camera. Dzuda then postponed the matter to today for a ruling.

The bail application will continue after the determination of the application for the matter to be heard in camera.

It is alleged that the accused participated in an unauthorised gathering on January 14, 2023 with the aim of committing public violence in response to an invitation by one Lancelot Tungwarara on social media platforms.

Clad in CCC party regalia, the accused allegedly gathered at Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta’s house and chanted CCC political party slogan “Ngaapinde hake mukomana” (Let the young man get in, 2023).

Police then arrested them saying they were disturbing public peace.

“The police ordered the accused persons to disperse but they resisted, leading to their arrest. The accused had no lawful excuse to act in the manner they did,” the State said.