Source: CCC candidates crowdsource for elections funds – #Asakhe – CITE

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lobengula-Magwegwe under Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Ereck Gono has sent out a begging bowl to raise money to fund his campaign.

Gono has set up an online campaign https://ko-fi.com/lobengulamagwegwemp to solicit for funds from well-wishers to purchase campaign material.

The opposition party which was formed last year has resorted to crowdfunding to oil to fund its electoral campaigns.

In an interview with CITE, Gono said candidates have been raising their own funds due to financial challenges in the party.

“Because of financial challenges caused by the failed regime, we must self-fund the campaign for change. Whilst we have few resources that we set aside all along, it’s not enough to sustain the whole campaign,” he said.

“We need money for t-shirts, flyers, banners, and to sustain our campaign teams and also get polling agents at stations.”

Gono said people can donate as little as US$5.

“Our friends and relatives in the diaspora who want to donate can do so. It accommodates even those who might want to help our campaign but don’t have a lot of money.”

He added that the party is assisting candidates set up the accounts.

Gona said he has so far raised US$250 adding that they set up the accounts last week.

He however said the campaign is going well despite the court challenges, “by those desperate to remain in power even though people don’t want them.”