CCC Mat South berates Tshabangu

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi described Tshabangu as a petty criminal.

CITIZENS Coalition for Change Matabeleland South provincial interim chairperson Solani Moyo has described Sengezo Tshabangu as a hungry and desperate vendor after he made attempts to recall dozens of opposition party legislators and councillors.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of the opposition party, recently wrote to Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda notifying him of his intention to recall 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors claiming that they no longer served the interests of the party.

Moyo on Friday said Tshabangu does not hold any position in the CCC party.

“We do not recognise that the MPs and councillors were recalled by CCC because he is not part of us. This man is a desperate vendor trading close to Tredgold Magistrates Court, where he sells some fizzy drinks and I think he is starving. He is being used by Zanu PF, nothing else,” Moyo said

“Tshabangu is not in our party. He was once a chairman in Matabeleland North during the MDC led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai. He also became a secretary in the same province. From there, he went with Tendai Biti during the split, which saw them forming the People’s Democratic Party.

“From there when Biti returned to join us, he (Tshabangu) never returned and I do not know where he was. We only heard he was busy with Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T) at some point.

“There was a time when we conducted a caucus. He tried to be nominated as a CCC candidate, as the party allowed everyone, and he was nominated for Magwegwe, but was defeated. Now he is not our champion. As you know that in CCC there are no structures, it is only us who know who is who.”

Moyo added that the CCC party leadership was clear on the issue and only recognised Tshabangu as an MDC-T-era remnant.

“Maybe he is part of Forever Associates Zimbabwe because he forged signatures during nomination court process, enabling other people to be double candidates. So you can see that he is at work, but the CCC leadership is not worried because he is not part of us. We do not see Mudenda allowing this to happen, to allow anyone to recall elected members.”

Tshabangu on Friday declined to comment saying his leadership advised him against issuing statements to the media.

Last Thursday, he dismissed the party’s “position” that he was an impostor pushing Zanu PF’s agenda, daring the opposition to take him to court.

He told journalists that those he singled out for recall had been imposed by certain individuals in the opposition party and were, therefore, “illegitimate”.

