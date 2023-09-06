Source: CCC: Mbalula’s “No Fresh Elections” Remarks Undermine Zimbabwe’s Stability And Democracy

The main opposition party in Zimbabwe, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has expressed concern over the actions of Mr. Fikile Mbalula, a South African national and Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC). The party believes that Mbalula’s conduct undermines the stability and democracy of Zimbabwe. This statement comes after Mbalula stated that there would be no fresh elections, despite the CCC’s demand for them.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC called on Mbalula to act diplomatically and refrain from supporting ZANU PF in its attempts to reverse or undermine the damning report on “Zimbabwe’s flawed election” by the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Read the statement:

Mr Mbalula’s conduct undermines Zimbabwe’s stability and democracy We note with grave concern Mr. Mbalula’s bizarre biases and proactive involvement in the ZANU PF political process. We urge Mr. Mbalula to put back his diplomatic jacket and abstain from doing the bidding for ZANU PF in trying to reverse or undermine the SADC damning report on Zimbabwe’s sham election. Mr. Mbalula’s conduct is in violation of the values and principles of democracy, pan-Africanism, and Ubuntu. We still believe that South Africa must play a key role in resolving the Zimbabwean stalemate, and Mr. Mbalula’s conduct undermines this imperative. South Africa and indeed the rest of the region stand to benefit more from a stable Zimbabwe, not least the relief South African economy will derive from a sound political and economic atmosphere in Zimbabwe. This would incentivize the return of the majority of our people who have sought economic sanctuary in South Africa but who are raring to return to Zimbabwe as soon as the region has completed the process of assisting Zimbabwe. This crucial process requires sober and objective engagements between South Africa and Zimbabwean political leaders, namely President Nelson Chamisa and Mr. Mnangagwa. It is our considered view that Zimbabwe needs to conduct a fresh, free, and fair election underwritten by SADC and AU as the only route towards political stabilization and legitimacy. We will soon be writing formally to the ANC to remonstrate on this issue.

Some Context:

Following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent “controversial re-election” in Zimbabwe, Fikile Mbalula, who remained in Harare after the low-key inauguration, expressed doubt about the possibility of fresh elections in the country. Mbalula met with his ZANU-PF counterpart, Obert Mpofu, at the ruling party’s headquarters. Despite efforts by the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, to push for new elections, Mbalula stated that the likelihood of that happening was very low. Although international and regional monitors discredited the election, Mbalula emphasized that Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation responsible for determining its own fate. He said:

International observers have no mandate to cause the invalidation of polls, but whatever they would have raised will be used to perfect future elections.

After Mnangagwa’s inauguration, Mpofu expressed gratitude for the ANC’s support and stated that the administration was ready to begin working. However, the event was boycotted by African leaders, including SADC chairperson João Lourenço and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who chairs the Troika Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security. This came after Chamisa decided not to pursue legal action, citing concerns of judicial bias, in his attempt to prevent Mnangagwa’s inauguration as the leader of Zanu-PF.