Source: CCC member case withdrawn –Newsday Zimbabwe

A GOKWE South Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member accused of insulting a chief had her case withdrawn before plea on Tuesday.

Nokhuthula Ncube, who was represented by Solomon Kangembeu from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights appeared before magistrate Hilary Ndhlovu, who withdrew the matter after the prosecution invoked section 21 of the Customary Law and Local Courts Act.

The Act says the chief’s court had the jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

The prosecution said under the same Act, there was no need to bring the accused person to the magistrate court.

Ncube initially appeared on September 30 and her trial date was set for Tuesday.

During the bail proceedings, her lawyer Kangembeu told the court that her client was denying the charge saying she never uttered the contemptuous words.

She was then granted $20 000 bail.

The complainant was Mafion Rikonda also known as Chief Masuka of Gokwe South.

Allegations were that on September 22 this year at around 1200hrs at a traditional court, the chief was presiding over a case involving the Ncube’s mother who had divorced with her father five years ago.

According to the State, during the traditional court proceedings Ncube reportedly interjected accusing the Chief of being a Zanu PF activist and biased.

The State said the accused acted unlawfully.