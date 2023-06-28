Source: CCC Parliamentary Candidate Refuses To Withdraw From Elections Defying Party Order

Misheck Manyere, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Marondera Central parliamentary candidate, has announced that he will not withdraw from the upcoming elections despite the party’s official endorsement of Caston Matewu as the candidate.

Manyere who is also Ward 5 councillor successfully filed his nomination papers under CCC, despite the party’s leadership endorsing Matewu. Manyere has also been seen mobilising resources for his campaign. He told Marondera’s State of Streets Address (SOSA):

I successfully filed my papers under CCC and that will stand.

However, the Nelson Chamisa-led party has denounced 41 candidates who registered to participate in the upcoming elections under the party’s name without authorisation. The party has filed criminal charges and appealed to the Electoral Court. The 41 unauthorised candidates include 20 who filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats and 21 who filed for local authority seats.

The CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, has stated that the party will not proceed with civil and criminal proceedings if the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours.

Some of the “fraudulent” candidates claim that they won in the party’s selection process to determine Parliamentary and council candidates. However, they were ultimately not included on the official party list.

However, some of them have accepted the candidates that the party leadership has chosen to represent the party.