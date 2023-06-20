Source: CCC to unveil candidates on Nomination Day – #Asakhe – CITE

The decision taken by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to release its final list of candidates on Wednesday when the Nomination Courts sit, has divided opinions.

Some political analysts believe there might be a stampede between candidates on stand-by and the registered voters who are supposed to sign or vouch for them on the day of the Nomination Court, while others believe this is a way for CCC to prevent any interference with their chosen candidates.

“Identifying candidates on nomination day will generate chaos because potential candidates must be nominated by a certain number of registered voters in order to qualify, which could result in a stampede at nomination places,” said political analyst, Iphithule Maphosa who pointed out parliamentary and council candidates must be nominated by at least five registered voters from the contested constituency or ward for which they are running.

“The question is how will the selected candidates know that he or she is the one who is supposed to represent the party on August 23 and when will these successful candidates inform their registered voters to sign their nomination papers. Unless the party has already asked people to sign the nomination forms regardless of who is chosen.”

On Sunday, CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa told the media during a briefing by the Citizens Candidates Independent Selection Panel (CISP), which was in charge of the candidate selection process, that the final list of candidates would only be known at Nomination Courts.

“You were not given the final list because you are not the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). You don’t necessarily have to be given that final list. The final list is for the various constituencies, wait for Wednesday,” he said.

Chamisa was certain that the chosen candidates would be able to submit their candidacy papers to the Nomination Court successfully.

“You will see the candidates representing the CCC and they are going to be filed. We don’t have to put the cart before the horse. We have given you the CISP report, be satisfied,” he said.

When asked why CCC was not more explicit by identifying the exact name of the candidate who would be representing a specific constituency, Chamisa said that the proposed candidate names were an indicator of who would be in the running.

“When we keep mentioning names we are very specific not just groping in the dark we have said in this constituency these are the people who are being preferred. What we have not done is to say this one is the one who is going to file the nomination but they are there on that list. If you are given a,b,c choose the best one. You will know them. We have given you an indication and good things will come to those who wait,’’ said the party leader.

However, Maphosa said waiting until the last minute to announce the candidate was “only going to create the very problem of double candidacy they are trying to avert.”

“We are likely to see a stampede by the candidate of the same party since they have at least three candidates on standby. Imagine a situation where they are all crammed at the Nomination Court expecting to be chosen ahead of others,” he said.

Maphosa noted perhaps CCC was also trying to close any avenues of recourse by losing prospective candidates as the announcement will be done right in the nomination sitting.

“This arises as the process of selection has been riddled with alleged inconsistencies,” he noted.

Another analyst, Dr Khanyile Mlotshwa said it was hard to understand why CCC would wait to release their list on the very day of nomination.

“Unless it is some strategy to surprise their enemies and competitors. Maybe the party fears that if they release the list of their contestants when there is still ample time, they might have their competitors interfering with some of their candidates and making sure that they don’t get to the nomination court,” Dr Mlotshwa said.

In Bulawayo Province, CISP said the recommended candidate names vying to represent the constituencies are:

Bulawayo Central: Surrender Kapolika, Illos Nyoni and Aquiline Pamberi

Bulawayo North: Minenhle Gumede, Jasmine Toffa and Swithern Chirowodza

Bulawayo South: Francis Mangwendeza, James Sithole and Nichola Watson

Cowdray Park: Thokozani Khupe, Thabani Moyo and Collet Ndlovu

Emakhandeni: Discent Bajila, Eartheman Zhou and Stella Ndlovu

Entumbane -Njube: Tichaona Mujati, Prince Dube and Brian Gumbo

Lobengula – Magwegwe: Tendai Nyathi, Eric Gono and Promise Mkhwananzi

Mpopoma – Mzilikazi: Desmond Makhaza, Charles Moyo and Thabile Ndlovu

Nketa: Dr Mandla Nyathi, Obert Manduna and Nontokozo Dube

Nkulumane: Desire Moyo, Rodney Jele and Kucaca Phulu

Phelandaba – Tshabalala: Gift Ostallos Siziba and Ernest Rafemoyo

Pumula: Sichelesile Mahlangu, Zibusi Mpofu and Kwende Bango