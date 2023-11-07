Source: CCC’s internal divisions lead to double candidacies in by-elections – #Asakhe – CITE

Amidst growing internal divisions, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has submitted double candidates for most of the vacant seats ahead of the by-elections a move that underscores the deepening rift within the opposition party.

The Nelson Chamisa faction retained all the candidates who were recalled by self-proclaimed interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu’s faction also fielded its own set of candidates who fell by the wayside during the CCC candidate nomination process in the run-up to the August elections.

Commenting on the double candidate’s phenomenon, former Nketa MP Kucaca Phulu who filed nomination papers for candidates belonging to Tshabangu’s faction, said it was a sign the party was riddled with fissures.

“What is apparent today is that you have double candidates who have filed under the CCC party and that indicates that there are fissures within that party and fissures are an opportunity for people to reach out to each other and engage and iron out whatever it is that is causing those rifts so that an organisation may move forward,” he said.

In Bulawayo, the recalled MPs namely Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Eric Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Nichola Watson (Bulawayo South), Obert Manduna (Nketa) and Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park) successfully filed their papers.

Tshabangu also fielded his candidates in these constituencies, namely, Charles Moyo (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Tendai Nyathi (Lobengula-Magwegwe), James Sithole (Bulawayo South), Ambrose Sibindi (Nketa) and Vusumuzi Chirwa (Cowdray Park).

Zanu PF will be represented by Dzingai Kamamba (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Menziwa Dube (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Raj Modi (Bulawayo South), Albert Mavhunga (Nketa), and Arthur Mujeyi (Cowdray Park).

The same scenario also played out in Binga North constituency where former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda will battle it out with Judith Sibanda (CCC) and Chineka Muchimba (ZANU PF).

In Lupane East constituency, former MP Bright Vanya Moyo (CCC) will contest for the seat with David Nyathi (CCC) and Phathisiwe Machangu (ZANU PF).

In Masvingo Ward 2, former councillor and mayoress Shantiel Chiwara will have to contend with Farai Chirairo (Independent), Benson Hwata (ZANU PF) and Rokie Kamuzonda (CCC).

The by-election will be held on December 9.