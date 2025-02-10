Cde Chigudu’s legacy will live on: VP Chiwenga

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The late National Cde Tinaye Chigudu contributed immensely to the growth and success of the liberation movement, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The Vice President made the remarks in his condolence message following the death of Cde Chigudu last week.

Cde Chigudu was buried at the National Heroes Acre this (Monday) morning.

The Vice President said Zimbabwe has lost a great son of the soil, but emphasised that Cde Chigudu’s sacrifices and contributions will serve as a lasting inspiration for future generations.

“Cde Chigudu was a distinguished and pioneering figure in the liberation struggle,” said VP Chiwenga.

“In 1964, he became one of the first Zimbabwe People’s Liberation Army (ZIPRA) cadres to receive training in North Korea.

“Upon his return, he was deployed as an intelligence operative in Salisbury, now Harare, where his bravery, intellect, and strategic foresight contributed immensely to the growth and success of the liberation movement.

“His ability to recruit urban cadres and provide critical intelligence was vital to the strategic operations of ZIPRA during the struggle for Zimbabwe’s freedom.”

He said Cde Chigudu’s principles of hard work, dedication, loyalty and selflessness have left an indelible mark in politics and agricultural sectors of the nation.

VP Chiwenga said in 1965, Cde Chigudu was captured by the Rhodesian regime but despite enduring the hardships of a brutal 12-year imprisonment at Gonakudzingwa and Hwahwa prisons, his resolve to achieve a free Zimbabwe never wavered.

“Upon his release, he immediately reunited with his fellow freedom fighters in Zambia, and furthered his law education at Exeter University in Britain,” said VP Chiwenga.

“In post-independence Zimbabwe, Cde Chigudu continued to serve with distinction at various senior levels in both Government and the ruling ZANU PF.

“His commitment to national development was evident in his passionate involvement in Zimbabwe’s agrarian reforms, particularly through his successful farming activities in Makoni District.

“He embodied the principles of hard work, dedication, loyalty and selflessness, leaving behind a lasting legacy in politics and the agricultural sector.

“We take comfort in knowing that his legacy of service, unity and perseverance lives on in the progress and prosperity of our nation,” said Dr Chiwenga.

“As we bid farewell to our dear comrade, let us embrace his spirit of togetherness, peace, and unity.

“May we draw strength from his example of hard work and selflessness in building a brighter future for Zimbabwe.”