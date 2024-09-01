Source: CDE CHINX’S FAMILY UNITES IN GRIEF | The Sunday Mail

The late Patricia Simon Chingaira Makoni

Takawira Dapi

THE late Cde Chinx’s family remains united despite recent losses.

Born Dick Chingaira Makoni, the revered and charismatic singer succumbed to cancer in 2017 at the age of 61.

The musician left behind two wives, Patricia Simon Chingaira Makoni and Ntombizodwa “Zodwa” Mangota, and a large family.

Sadly, Patricia also died, on August 18, 2024, due to cancer complications. She was laid to rest beside her husband at the Glen Forest Cemetery on August 22.

The funeral was held at Patricia’s matrimonial home in Mabelreign, Harare.

Despite the challenges often associated with polygamy, the Chingaira family has remained united, even after the loss of their patriarch.

There were initial concerns that the two wives could end up locked in a dispute over the ownership of the Mabelreign home following the death of the veteran composer and singer.

On June 16, 2019, The Sunday Mail published an article titled “Chinx died a bitter man”, in which we reported the late musician’s concerns about his senior wife, Patricia, receiving a donated house before his other wife, Ntombizodwa.

“After the matter of who — between Cde Chinx’s two wives Patricia and Ntombizodwa — would get the Sentosa house at its handover ceremony in May 2017, the late Cde Chinx is said to have asked his benefactor, Joseph Nyadzayo, a question that still haunts him to this day. ‘He said to me, ‘Ko Zodwa pane chamamuitirawo here? (Does Zodwa also get something)?’” reads part of the story.

Polygamous families often experience turmoil after the patriarch’s death, with spouses and children vying for control of their wealth.

However, the Chingaira family demonstrated remarkable unity.

While tensions existed over the Sentosa house, they eventually reached an amicable agreement with Nyadzayo’s involvement.

The late senior wife, Patricia, remained in the Mabelreign home, while Ntombizodwa, the surviving spouse, continues to reside in the family flat in Norton. Additionally, she has been supportive of Patricia’s family.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Entertainment, Ntombizodwa expressed her commitment to caring for the family.

Reports suggest the family is made up of 14 children and 40 grandchildren.

“Losing our loved ones is incredibly painful,” she said.

“While I do not have much to say, I want all the children to know that they can approach me whenever they face challenges. I will do my best to assist them, without favour.

“We are a family, and we should support each other through thick and thin. Yes, there were past issues, but they have been resolved.

“I am retiring from music and leaving it to our children, Atenda and Nashe (Panashe) Chinx (Chingaira).”

Patricia, who was also known by her Chimurenga name Cde Durai Mabhunhu, was declared a provincial liberation war heroine.

Initially, she was scheduled to be buried at the Warren Hills Cemetery, where other Harare Province liberation war heroes are interred.

However, the decision was later changed when her son-in-law’s family donated a grave next to her husband’s.

The Chingairas’ son-in-law, Denis Cheza, married one of the musician’s daughters and their family has reserved graves at the Glen Forest Cemetery.

Cde Chinx’s son, Deeds Swenderanai Chingaira Makoni, expressed gratitude for the family’s support during this difficult time. He also shared details about the

process of securing a burial site for his mother.

“According to the declaration of her hero status, she was supposed to be buried with her colleagues in Warren Park, our provincial heroes’ acre,” Deeds revealed.

“However, the family later decided it would be more fitting to bury her next to her husband. A lot of paperwork was involved in reversing the original decision and we were not sure if we would succeed.

“But we received support from the Government, the party and several other individuals, which helped things go smoothly. The Glen Forest administration team was also understanding.

“When Cde Chinx passed away, the family thought he would be declared a national hero, which, however, was not the case. That is when we decided to have him laid to rest at Glen Forest, courtesy of his son-in-law’s family.”

Deeds provided insights into the Chingaira family’s history, including their lineage and how his parents met.

“As a family, we strive to emulate our late patriarch,” he said.

“He was a passionate, disciplined, brave and loving father who sought peace and unity. Polygamy has been a part of our family for generations.

“Throughout his adulthood, my father always had two wives. After marrying my mother, he also married Catharine Mazuru and they had three children. When Mazuru passed away around 1992, he married Ntombizodwa Mangota and they had two children . . .”

Patricia and Chinx met during the liberation struggle. The couple had six children, two of whom have since passed away. Deeds is the third-born child in the family.

“My mother was senior to Cde Chinx as she was in the commissariat responsible for all new recruits,” he continued.

“She welcomed my dad when he joined the struggle.

“I am glad she was also honoured for her contribution during the liberation war.”

The son of the late Cde Chinx also discussed the significance of the family’s traditional Shona names and the enduring impact of the patriarch’s music and legacy.