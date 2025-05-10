Source: CDF boost for Shurugwi schools – The Southern Eye

Shurugwi North legislator Joseph Mpasi said the upgrade of Tangole Range, Msavezi and Chironde primary schools was meant to transform the learning environment for hundreds of children.

THREE schools in Shurugwi in the Midlands province are undergoing major infrastructure upgrade with support from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mpasi said the schools were receiving building materials, including cement, to support the construction of new classroom blocks and other key infrastructure.

“Our children are torchbearers of the dreams and aspirations for a better, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mpasi reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality education regardless of location.

“The second republic will continue to support them by providing the necessary teaching and learning resources to promote inclusive and quality education,” he said.

A teacher at one of the schools said they had a serious shortage of learning space.

“After raising our concerns with the leadership, our school was among the first to benefit from the CDF. We’re really happy and this will go a long way in solving some of our key challenges,” a teacher at Tangole Primary School said.

Mpasi said the developments underscored a broader national effort to uplift marginalised communities and provide learners with the tools they need for a brighter future.