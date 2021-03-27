Source: Central committee meeting today | The Herald

Cde Khaya Moyo

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE Zanu PF Central Committee will meet today to discuss a number of issues like the absorption of the District Coordinating Committees, strengthening party structures, Covid-19 vaccination programmes, preparations of the winter cropping season, reviewing of the party constitution, accommodating members who are re-joining the party among others.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary and President of the revolutionary party will chair meeting.

One of the issues expected to be discussed is the need for mobilisation of the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 under Phase Two and Three of the inoculation exercise which is targeting the grassroots population across the country.

The party is currently reviewing the constitution with the objective to strengthen and democratise the party.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday confirmed the meeting.

“The Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Dr OM Mpofu invites members of the Central Committee to an Ordinary Session meeting to be held on Saturday 27 March 2021 at the Home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF Headquarters,” said Cde

Only six Central Committee members from each province will be required to attend the meeting in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

“Please take note that only six (6) Central Committee members per province will be required to attend in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“This means each province will be represented by six members of the Central Committee plus Politburo members.

“All members should be seated by 09:45 hours sharp,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

According to Zanu PF information and Publicity director Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi the Central Committee meeting will be the 115th.