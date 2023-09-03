Source: Chamisa Abandons Court Challenge | Report
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has reportedly abandoned plans to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declared election win in court.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared Mnangagwa the winner of the 23 August 2023 presidential election with 52.6% of the vote against CCC’s Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.
Chamisa rejected the results alleging rigging, and his party has demanded a fresh election.
ZimLive reported that a CCC legal team led by Jeremiah Bamu and David Coltart drafted papers for the Constitutional Court and had planned to file online at midday on Saturday.
The report added that after intense internal discussions, strategists decided that going to court would give Mnangagwa the “court endorsement he craves.”
Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube told The Standard that Chamisa has up to Monday, 04 September to file a petition at the ConCourt. He said:
There is still up to Monday for them to file the court application challenging the election outcome.
Once the application has been filed, the Chief Justice cannot proceed with the swearing-in of the president-elect until the matter has been finalised.
The Government late on Saturday announced that Mnangagwa’s inauguration is set to take place on Monday, 04 September at the National Sports Stadium.
