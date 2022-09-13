Source: Chamisa fears for his life -Newsday Zimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa

CITIZENs Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says he now fears for his life after what is believed to have been a fresh assassination attempt by suspected Zanu PF activists in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province on Sunday.

A home-made hand grenade exploded close to the venue of his rally in Chinhoyi in what the opposition party said was an intimidation tactic by suspected State agents and Zanu PF activists.

The grenade was thrown some metres away from Gadzema Stadium in Chinhoyi from a moving Honda Fit vehicle minutes before Chamisa arrived at the venue.

“Pakaipa, pakaipa (all in not well, all is not well),” he said in an interview with NewsDay yesterday.

Chamisa also said the repeated attempts on his life and general persecution of the opposition continued to dent the country’s image.

“The violence will tarnish the image of the country and l don’t know the motive of the violence against my party and will announce appropriate action over this violence very soon,” Chamisa said.

On Sunday night, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere issued a Press statement titled Another assassination attempt on advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“As the motorcade, of our change champion-in-chief Advocate Nelson Chamisa approached the entrance to the venue, a silver sedan vehicle AFA 1651 sped past and threw explosives at the convoy,” Mahere said.

“The incident happened hours after petrol bombs had been thrown at the venue last night as our advance team was setting up for today’s gathering. We condemn this cowardly act. The latest assassination attempt comes barely two months after two similar threats on the life of Chamisa in Hwedza and Gokwe Kabuyuni, respectively,” she added.

It was not clear by last night whether the party had filed a police report, but it is on record saying that it is making its own investigations with the Vehicle Inspectorate Department pertaining to the owner of the vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no report of the alleged incident had been made. He said police would carry out investigations should CCC make a police report.

“Have they made a police report in Mashonaland West? We make some investigations if there is a police report,” he said.

Chamisa’s motorcade was attacked last year in Mutare and Masvingo.

Recently, British Member of the House of Lords John Oats implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to end violence perpetrated by his supporters.

The European Union said it was closely watching events in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2023 elections.