Charamba Accuses CCC Of Stealing Corpses From Morgues

BIGGEST MISTAKE YENYU MAYERO is imagining that you can re-pivot and scaffold your disintegrating party on any corpse found on the road. It will not work. Nothing beats a Constitution, Structures and Wise Leadership. Zvimwe zvese idrama chete!!!!! Tinoteerera mapurisa anehutsome hwekuwongorora mangava. Kwete imi vana muzapu!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

In another post, Charamba warned CCC that they were inviting trouble by allegedly stealing corpses for political purposes. He wrote:

MaYERO, MUKADA KUSHANDISA ZVITUNHA MUPOLITICS, TINOSANGANA KUBWIRO NEKUMAKUVA. MUSAZOTI MAVARA AZARE VHU! We will fight you on any terrain of your choosing. Without blinking. Makajaidzwa!!! We cannot have politics of cannibalising zvitunha to make up for own blatant political failures. Never!!!!!

This comes after two CCC activists, Tapfumanei Masaya, who was a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, and Jeffrey Kalosi were allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.

Masaya’s lifeless body was found dumped at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare on Sunday.

Kalosi was allegedly assaulted before being dumped near a place called Chabwino.

The two activists were abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Meanwhile, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Masaya’s wife, Maria Zhuwawo, has together with other family members and friends identified the body of her husband and the clergyman at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart (CCC), urged the international community to speak against the “pattern” of abductions in Zimbabwe. Coltart posted on X: