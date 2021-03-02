Source: Charumbira wades into Chief Nyamukoho estate wrangle – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Chief’s Council president Fortune Charumbira on Sunday waded into Chief Nyamukoho’s family wrangle, urging the late traditional leader’s family members to find common ground in the distribution of their father’s estate.

The late Chief Nyamukoho, real name Samson Mapereke Katsande, was buried at a shrine on Wednesday night according to the clan’s culture and tradition, before a funeral wake was held at the weekend.

The late traditional leader’s five children, among them actress Tinopona Katsande and acting Chief Rukariro, attended the event.

Speaking during the funeral service held at the family homestead in Mutoko, Chief Charumbira said the late traditional leader’s children should accept that their father had married a second wife.

“We want unity in this family. There is no need for clashes. You should sit down as a family and resolve your issues amicably. The Katsande family should accept that the late chief was married to Dorcas (Kanjanda) and that the same traditional leader also had children,” Chief Charumbira said.

Mashonaland East provincial chiefs’ representative Chief Nechombo also urged the family to find each other and carry on the legacy left by the deceased.

Chief Nyamukoho died aged 88 after battling dementia for a long time.

During the ailment, his children approached the courts and secured a curator to manage his estate in a move meant to bar Kanjanda from claiming a stake in his business empire.

Chief Nyamukoho owned vast properties in Mutoko, Marondera, Harare and Murewa, among others.

The funeral wake was attended by Uzumba legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, Energy deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa, several traditional leaders and the late chief’s subjects from Mudzi West constituency.