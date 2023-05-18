Chi-Town surveyor, town planner up for criminal abuse of office 

Harare Magistrates Court

Chitungwiza council surveyor, Henry Kandawasvika, and town planner Rosemary Maridza appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing a criminal abuse of office charge.

They appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje and were granted $100 000 bail each. Their case was remanded to June 14.

According to court papers, the land was reserved for an open space on the Chitungwiza Municipality layout plan.

It was designated as State land requiring ministerial authority for change of reservation as provided for in section 26(3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.

The forms were submitted to Hazel Sithole, the suspended Chitungwiza director of housing who proceeded to allocate the stands to handpicked individuals.

The State says the accused persons failed to adhere to the municipality’s land policy and procedures.

