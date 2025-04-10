Source: Chibaya, four other CCC activists fined US$500 each -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDay Live) – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Amos Chibaya and four others, who were last week convicted of participating in an unlawful gathering, on Wednesday escaped jail after they were fined US$500.

Chibaya, who was jointly charged with Cosmas Machingauta (former Budiririro MP), Monica Mukwada, Aletta Viremai and Lancelot Tungwarara were sentenced by Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa.

Rakafa also sentenced the five to six months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended on condition that they will not commit the same offence in a period of five years.

In her ruling the magistrate said the court had taken into consideration that the opposition activists were first-time offenders and philanthropists.