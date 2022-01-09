Source: Chief Justice to deliver State of the Judiciary Address (SOJA) | The Sunday News

Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba is tomorrow expected to issue the State of the Judiciary Address (SOJA) as part of proceedings to mark the opening of the 2022 legal year.

The event is set for the Constitutional Court in Harare with similar events being replicated at the High Courts in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Mutare and Chinhoyi led by Deputy Chief Justice, Constitutional Court Judges and the Judge president.

In a statement, the Judicial Services Commission said Justice Malaba’s address would set the tone for the 2022 legal year.

“Honourable Malaba will deliver his administrative agenda and set the tone for the impending year by outlining the vision and direction underpinned by the theme; The use of technology to enhance efficiency and rule of law in the Judiciary.

“Achievements and challenges recorded in the past year will be discussed together with key issues that are central to the efficient administration of the Justice delivery system,” reads the statement.

On the same day, Justice Malaba will host a dinner, where he will introduce the Integrated Electronic Case Management System, which is set to transform the operations of the courts by bringing convenience and efficacy to all court users.

The new system is expected to be introduced in May 2022.

The SOJA will be beamed on ZBC as well as the Facebook and Twitter pages of the JSC.