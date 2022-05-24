Source: Chief Mabhikwa dies in car crash – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

LUPANE’S Chief Mabhikwa (39) died on Sunday evening after his vehicle was side-swiped by a haulage truck at the 195km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

Born Vusumuzi Khumalo, Mabhikwa died on admission at Lupane’s St Luke’s Hospital.

Matabeleland North Minister of State, Richard Moyo yesterday confirmed the chief’s death saying: “I cannot comment further on the issue as we are waiting for President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa or his spokesperson to issue a statement.” Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident that claimed Mabhikwa’s life.

“The accident occurred yesterday when Chief Mabhikwa was driving his white Isuzu double cab vehicle, which was side-swiped by a haulage truck. The chief sustained injuries and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane. Investigations on the accident are still

underway.”

Police appealed to motorists to stop dazzling other drivers with lights at night because it was now a major cause of accidents.

The accident reportedly happened at around 10pm.

In a statement yesterday, Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Chief Mabhikwa’s death was a loss to government.

She said he was among the crop of patriotic young Zimbabweans who became a chief at a tender age of 19 in 2012.

“After completing Ordinary Level at Fatima High School in 2008, young Vusumuzi attended Masmore College in 2009 and graduated with a Certificate in International Computer Driver’s Licence. He later on attained a Diploma in ICT (Information Communication Technology) at Boston City College in South Africa in the year 2012,” Mutsvangwa said.

“He became a board member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in 2019 and served diligently. May work colleagues, friends and the Khumalo family be comforted and take solace as we mourn with them on the untimely departure of a workmate, friend and brother. Chief Mabhikwa will always be remembered.”

Chief Mabhikwa was installed in 2012 at the age of 19, six years after the death of his father, Edwin.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.