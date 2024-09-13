Source: Chiefs cars: Govt blows unbudgeted US$16m –Newsday Zimbabwe

Ncube justified the unbudgeted expenditure, stating that the vehicles are essential tools of trade for chiefs to attend to their constituents.

GOVERNMENT spent unbudgeted millions pampering chiefs with twin-cab vehicles early this year in a development that left their parent ministry in the red, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has confirmed.

Ncube revealed this after he was taken to task in Parliament on Wednesday by Budget, Finance and Economic Development Portfolio Committee chairperson Clemence Chiduwa over unauthorised expenditure by several ministries.

Chiduwa asked Ncube to give a detailed explanation.

Ncube justified the unbudgeted expenditure, stating that the vehicles are essential tools of trade for chiefs to attend to their constituents.

“It must say it should be noted that the Council of Chiefs incurred excess expenditures on its vote due, in part, to the unbudgeted procurement of 237 vehicles for chiefs as well as review of allowances and other related national events,” Ncube said.

“However, the vehicles were the bulk of this expenditure. These are tools of trade.”

A brand new 4×4 Isuzu twin-cab vehicle goes for around US$70 000 on the local market, pushing the figure for all the vehicles to above US$17 million.

The doling out of top-of-the-range all-terrain vehicles to the chiefs from across the country by the government raised eyebrows.

Critics said the traditional leaders were being rewarded for campaigning for Zanu PF ahead of last year’s elections while at the same time being conditioned to rally behind the ruling party’s bid to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power until 2030.

Chiefs and other traditional leaders play a crucial role during Zanu PF’s election campaigns, including coercion of villagers and manipulation of food aid distribution.

Ahead of the August 2023 elections, they worked with Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe to implement the ruling party’s agenda.

Chiefs also received cars ahead of last year’s general elections.

Ncube, however, said the chiefs deserved the vehicles.

“They ought to be able to move around to attend to their constituents and they need to be mobile,” he said.

“So, this is important, but unfortunately, it was way above their budget, but we were able to cover for it as Treasury through unallocated reserves.”

In December 1997, angry war veterans pressured then President Robert Mugabe, now late, to grant them unbudgeted ZW$50 000 gratuities (equivalent to US$4 000 at the time), plus a monthly pension of ZW$2 000 tax-free for life and other benefits for their role in the liberation struggle.

This unbudgeted expenditure led to the Zimbabwe dollar losing 72% of its value against the United States, in what became known as the Black Friday.

Economists blame Zimbabwe’s economic problems on the fiscal imprudence that culminated in the doling out of the hefty packages.