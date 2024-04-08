Source: Chiefs hold DeMbare –Newsday Zimbabwe

The latest decision left Mangombe and his bench angry, and the coach made his feelings clear at referee Tichaona Mbire and his far side assistant referee Sam Mahachi who flagged off the effort.

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe launched yet another astonishing attack on match officials at the decision to disallow Kelvin Moyo’s second half goal in a frustrating goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday.

The under-fire coach thought his side had scored their first goal at Rufaro Stadium since it was reopened when Moyo fired home from a Shadreck Nyahwa header just before the hour mark, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

This is the second time Dynamos has had a goal disallowed at home after Nyahwa’s effort was ruled out against Yadah a fortnight ago, leaving Mangombe fuming.

“Some of the decisions made by the match officials are causing us to lose maximum points,” fumed Mangombe during his post-match interview.

“This is the second time this has happened. In my opinion, I thought it was a clear goal, I did not see any infringement. I did not see the offside, the referee pointed to the centre to signal a goal but later when the players are already celebrating, he decided to raise the flag. Some of these decisions are causing problems for us. We are losing points because of these match officials. Let’s not hide this, because it is going on and on.”

Nyahwa could not hide is anger after the match as the utility player, together with the team’s assistant coach Desmond Mhene, confronted the match officials, and the police officers on duty had a tough time restraining the duo.

Mangombe’s post-match outburst puts the DeMbare coach at risk of being charged by the Premier League.

Last season, several coaches including Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe and FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza were fined after they were charged for improper conduct.

Dynamos controlled much of the game, but the home side lacked quality in the final third as Mangombe’s men continue losing key ground in the title race.

The former Harare giants lie eighth on the log standings with six points, seven behind leaders Highlanders after their home win over Chegutu Pirates yesterday.

“Our strikeforce need to improve. I am happy that we are making entries into the box. We have improved in that regard, but the guys are not clinical. We need to convert some of these chances,” Mangombe said.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda whose side offered very little yesterday, said he was happy with the point his side gained on the road.

“It is a good result for us coming to Rufaro against a team as good as Dynamos. They are playing well these guys its only that results are not coming their way. To come here and get a point is a good result for us.”

Chiefs’ only meaningful attempt yesterday was when Nkosilathi Ncube’s attempted lob after beating an offside trap to run clear at goal on 54th minute went horribly wrong, with his overhit effort going way over the bar.

Teams

Dynamos: M Mapisa, E Jalai, S Nyahwa (A Mandinyenya, 75′), D Dzvinyai, K Moyo, E Ziocha (E Chikona, 60′), F Botchway, T Shandirwa, E Paga (E Ilunga, 75′), I Sadiki (T Chiwunga, 75′), K Madera (N Chinyerere, 60′).

Bulawayo Chiefs: P Matutu, C Musikavanhu, L Ndlovu (M Sithole, 70′), X Moyo, N Ncube (B Sibanda, 85′), L Ndlela (J Nyabinde, 70′), P Shoko, N Raushi, M Hativagoni, G Muchenje, J Masaza.