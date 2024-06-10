Chiefs to meet AG over Gukurahundi hearings 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Chief Khumalo

Nqobile Tshili-Bulawayo Bureau

THE National Council of Chiefs leadership will meet the country’s Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, this week to deliberate on the planned roll out of Gukurahundi public hearings.

Mrs Mabhiza is the national coordinator of the Gukurahundi outreach programme and has indicated that the public hearings will start next month.

Chiefs are expected to lead the hearings as the Second Republic seeks to come up with a people-centred approach to solving the post-independence conflict.

President Mnangagwa has said resolving the Gukurahundi issue was critical and has committed to the provision of resources to ensure its success.

Chiefs from Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North, including their rapporteurs, have been trained on conflict management ahead of the public hearings.

In an interview last week, National Council of Chiefs president Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo said they will be meeting Mrs Mabhiza who is expected to outline how the programme will be rolled out.

“Following the announcement that the hearings will commence in July, the presidium of the National Council of Chiefs will next week meet the Attorney General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza to get an update on how the programme will be rolled out,” said Chief Mtshane.

The chiefs will brief the public on the roll out plan upon finalising all the necessary modalities next week.

The Gukurahundi public hearings are expected to bring a closure to the emotive issue.

The Government has already provided information communication gadgets such as computers and tablets to be used during the data capturing process.

Chiefs have also come up with guidelines of how the hearings will be conducted.