Source: Chimombe, Mpofu trial set for March 24 -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 7 (NewsDay Live) – The State led by prosecutor Anesu Chirenje says it is ready to kickstart the trial of Zanu PF central committee member Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu on a US$9 million street lights tender scam.

The matter has already been indicted to the High Court, with the trial set to commence on March 24 this year.

The accused, represented by Arshiel Mugiya, were advised of the trial date on Friday when they appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

It is the State’s case that in January last year, Harare City Council resolved to rehabilitate its street lights in preparation for the Sadc Summit held in the capital in August.

The council invited bids, and 11 companies, including Juluka Endo Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd where Mpofu is a co-owner, submitted bids for the project.

The tender documents stipulated that all prospective bidders should have stamped audited financial statements for the last two years.

Bidding companies were also required to provide proof of payment of special procurement oversight committee and administration fees, among other requirements.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that on April 19 last year , an evaluation committee awarded four companies eight lots to rehabilitate the streetlights.

Mpofu’s company failed to meet the requirements because its audited statements did not have an audit opinion

However, the council went on to invite Mpofu’s company to submit a fresh bid. The company allegedly resubmitted its bid and won the tender after using falsified documents.

The State alleges that Chimombe signed as a witness, resulting in them receiving a part payment of US$260 000.

Mpofu and Chimombe have been in remand prison since June last year as courts continue to deny them bail citing the gravity of the offence.