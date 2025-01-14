Source: Chimombe, Mpofu’s application dismissed –Newsday Zimbabwe

In his ruling magistrate Manuwere indicated that it was premature for the duo to make such an application considering that the duo should give the State time to fully prepare its case as prescribed by the law.

HARARE magistrate Taurai Manuwere yesterday dismissed an application by Zanu PF central committee member Mike Chimombe and his accomplice Moses Mpofu for refusal of further remand in a streetlight tender fraud case.

The duo, which is being represented by Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya, is facing allegations of submitting fake documents when it was bidding for the US$9 million Harare streetlighting rehabilitation tender.

It is the State’s case that in January this year, Harare City Council embarked on the rehabilitation of streetlights in preparation for the Sadc summit.

The court heard that council invited bids and 11 companies responded, including Juluka Endo Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd, a company co-owned by Moses Mpofu.

The invitation to tender stipulated that all prospective bidders should provide stamped audited financial statements for the last two years.

The bid also required proof of payment of special procurement oversight committee and administration fees, among other requirements.

It is alleged that on April 19, 2024 an evaluation committee awarded four companies eight lots to rehabilitate the streetlights.

Mpofu’s company failed to meet the requirements because its audited statements did not have an audit opinion, which was a prerequisite for bidding.

However, council invited Mpofu’s company to submit a fresh bid and it re-submitted a document containing false statements.

Mpofu allegedly misrepresented that his company was compliant with the requirements of general regulations.

According to court documents, Mpofu submitted a bid security obtained on March 26 which his company had used in a previous unsuccessful tender.

He allegedly submitted audit documents which he claimed were prepared by three consultancy companies, which, according to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, were unregistered.

Mpofu’s company was allegedly awarded the contract.

The State further alleges that Chimombe signed as a witness, which culminated in them receiving a part payment of US$260 000.

The matter was postponed to January 27 for routine remand.