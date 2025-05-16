Source: China-aided agricultural demonstration village launched in Zimbabwe-Xinhua

A Chinese agricultural expert instructs a local resident at the China-aided agricultural demonstration village in the Shamva District of Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

A China-aided agricultural demonstration village was officially launched on Wednesday in the Shamva District of Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, to enhance agricultural productivity among rural farmers.

HARARE (Xinhua) — A China-aided agricultural demonstration village was officially launched on Wednesday in the Shamva District of Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, to enhance agricultural productivity among rural farmers.

The demonstration village, the second of its kind set up by a Chinese agricultural expert group in the southern African country, draws inspiration from China’s experience in poverty alleviation and aims to assist local farmers in transitioning from subsistence farming to a business-oriented approach.

Dozens of households are gaining hands-on experience in sustainable farming through advanced irrigation systems, high-yielding drought-resistant seed varieties, precision farming techniques to optimize output, and integrated livestock-crop systems, according to the expert group.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the demonstration village attended by Chinese and Zimbabwean officials and local villagers, Zimbabwean Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos said the demonstration village highlights the shared vision for agricultural transformation between the two countries.

“This project is a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China, rooted in mutual respect, shared prosperity, and a common vision for sustainable development,” he said, adding that capacitating rural farmers is critical for rural revitalization efforts and ensuring community development in the face of climate change.

“The strategic importance of this demonstration village is that this project is not just another agricultural venture; it is a living laboratory of innovation, a bridge between traditional knowledge and modern technology, and a testament to South-South cooperation,” said Haritatos.

A Chinese agricultural expert chats with a local resident at the China-aided agricultural demonstration village in the Shamva District of Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

On his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the initiative deeply resonates with China’s remarkable journey of development and poverty alleviation.

“We fully recognize that with over 60 percent of Zimbabwe’s population living in rural areas, it is essential to support the rural residents, especially those from marginalized and disadvantaged communities, in breaking the chains of poverty and unlocking their full potential,” said Zhou.

Beyond farming, the demonstration village also incorporates agro-processing facilities to add value and reduce post-harvest losses, training centers for skills transfer, renewable energy solutions, solar-powered cold storage, and processing units.

Nomalisa Zindi, one of the beneficiaries, said the initiative has been pivotal in transforming subsistence farming into small businesses and creating self-sustainability.

“We are no longer begging or asking for something, but we are doing it for ourselves, knowing that we are working on something that will give us money for our pockets and the money to keep the project going,” she said.