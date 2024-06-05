Source: Chinese ambassador challenges Zim youth to lead in solving challenges –Newsday Zimbabwe

China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding yesterday challenged young Zimbabweans to be proactive in tackling challenges faced by the country as the southern African nation strives to attain an upper middle-income economy status.

Speaking during the handover of a donation of groceries to Dzikwa Trust Fund, a community-based non-governmental organisation based in Dzivarasekwa 1, Harare, to commemorate the Day of the African Child, Zhou said the Chinese embassy had launched a series of charitable initiatives titled “Hope Harbor” in pursuit of a brighter future for Zimbabwean youth.

“Boys and girls, one day, you too will assume the responsibilities of adulthood, contributing to your country and people. Trust me, Zimbabwe is a beautiful country worthy of your endeavours,” he said.

“I am sure that the courage and confidence nurtured here will guide you in facing future challenges. It is my sincere hope that you grow up in good health and happiness, acquiring knowledge and nurturing lofty aspirations, while embodying integration and tolerance.

“Remember the support and love extended to you by your teachers, friends and individuals from all walks of life and from all over the world.”

Zhou praised the symbiotic relationship between China and Zimbabwe, saying the two countries shared “ a rich historical bond that dates back to over 60 years ago, and honed through China’s unwavering support during Zimbabwe’s struggle for liberation that brought independence in 1980”.

He said over the past 44 years, China and Zimbabwe “have remained steadfast brothers, friends and partners, weathering challenges together”.

“China has contributed significantly to Zimbabwe’s development, constructing hospitals, schools, airports and power stations, offering free medical services, supporting youth and women’s empowerment, benefiting millions of Zimbabweans,” the Chinese ambassador said.

“I firmly believe that through our collective endeavours, Zimbabwe will achieve its goal of attaining an upper-middle-income economy status; and that our two peoples will move together in building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Zhou expressed gratitude to Seppo Ainamo and Oili Wuolle, founders of the Dzikwa Trust Fund, saying their “tireless dedication and love” created an atmosphere “where the children truly feel at home”.