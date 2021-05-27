Source: Chinese firm donates towards Simon Muzenda site | The Herald

Minister Ziyambi

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

Sunny Yi Feng, a Chinese company operating in Norton and specialising in tile making, has donated tiles and roofing material for the refurbishment of KwaVaMuzenda Historical Site.

The historical site, which was launched in 2016, was vandalised, but through the Friends of Joshua Nkomo Trust, plans are at an advanced stage to refurbish it.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the donation held at the company site in Norton today, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi commended the gesture, saying preserving of national heritage was important.

“It is of paramount importance to recognise the sacrifices by the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe in attaining independence,” he said.

“The real history of Zimbabwe in the stories of the people who helped shape that history and these stories, often transmitted in fragile oral form, are in danger of being swept away unless preserved and protected as is being carried out in such projects as KwaVaMuzenda historical site.

“I would like to commend the Friends of Joshua Trust for this mammoth task they have taken upon themselves of preserving the history of the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe through arts and tourism, as they plainly put it “Preserving the legacy through the arts”.