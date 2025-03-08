Source: Chinese mine boss remanded for Gwanda artisanal miner’s murder – Zimbabwe News Now

GWANDA – A Chinese mining supervisor has been remanded in custody for murder following the fatal shooting of an artisanal miner at Long Fortune Mine in Collen Bawn.

Yang Zhian, 36, allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Pardon Gumbo on March 5 after a confrontation over illegal gold prospecting.

According to authorities, Gumbo and a group of artisanal miners entered the mine with metal detectors and a mattock. A security guard, Gift Tashinga Mandeya, attempted to stop them, but they continued prospecting near a slime dam.

Mandeya then alerted Zhian, who allegedly armed himself and fired shots at the group. Gumbo was later found with a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zhian appeared in court and was remanded in custody until March 21 as investigations continue.