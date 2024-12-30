Source: Chinese miners create water crisis for Hwange’s Diki villagers – The Southern Eye

TWO Chinese miners, South Mining’s Mutargech division (SMMd) and Zimbabwe Zhongjing Heli Energy Pvt Ltd (ZJHL), have allegedly drilled 11 boreholes and laid a pipeline to divert water from Hwange’s Kalope Dam, disadvantaging the Diki Village community.

The dam is one of the main water bodies providing water for the mining town of Hwange, and is located in Diki village.

According to the natural resource watchdog, the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG), Diki Village’s community leaders are taking decisive action to address the activities of SMMd and ZJHL.

These actions are being taken as the activities of the two miners are threatening the livelihoods of 282 families who depend on the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme, which draws its water from Kalope Dam.

In a September report, CNRG found at least nine Chinese companies that are engaging in coal mining or coke production in Hwange.

The companies’ activities are displacing hundreds of families and their livelihoods, polluting environments, and creating dehumanising working conditions.

“Community leaders in Diki Village, Hwange, are taking decisive action to address a devastating crisis at Kalope Dam, the primary water source for the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme. The dam’s four tributary streams have been obstructed by two Chinese mining companies operating in the area,” CNRG said in a statement last week.

“South Mining’s Mutargech division and Zimbabwe Zhongjing Heli Energy (Pvt) Ltd have also drilled 11 boreholes reportedly 280 metres (deep), and laid a pipeline to divert water to their mine sites. This has resulted in severe water scarcity, threatening the livelihoods of 282 families who depend on the irrigation scheme.”

CNRG said as the fate of the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme and the livelihoods of hundreds of families hung in the balance, and community leaders had taken immediate action to prevent a collapse of the scheme working together with a local advocacy civil society organisation.

According to the executives of the irrigation management committee, the scheme produced 30 metric tonnes of wheat for the Grain Marketing Board in September and benefits over 5 000 locals.

Hence, the community has expressed concerns over the environmental implications of the water diversion, including the destruction of aquatic ecosystems and disruption of natural water flows.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to unblock the tributary streams to allow water to flow into the Kalope Dam and halt construction of the pipeline diverting water to the mine site. Our engagement with the mining companies has not been fruitful,” Diki Village head Peter Mpala said.

CNRG is working with the affected community and had a team visit the site of the blocked tributaries to assess the situation and assist in the urgent address of this crisis.

CNRG officer Ndaizivei Garura said there was a need to conduct an on-site assessment to guide possible solutions to the crisis, which threatened the sustainability of the community irrigation scheme.

“As an organisation, we advocate for justice and dignity for communities impacted by extractive industries. We are building community agency for local leadership to seek redress on corporate excesses,” she said.

“The precarious situation of the Kalope Irrigation Scheme is a pressing concern that not only threatens livelihoods, but also raises questions about the social responsibility and legitimacy of mining companies to operate in these areas.”

In its September report, CNRG interviewed several communities in Marange, Hwange and Mutoko, who overwhelmingly expressed dissatisfaction with the unethical practices of Chinese mining companies entering their localities.