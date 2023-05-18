Source: Chinese national loses US$3K to conmen –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO Harare residents appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on a charge of impersonating police officers to defraud a Chinese national.

Primrose Tarumbiswa and Prosper Chimbunu were granted $50 000 bail each and told to return to court on June 28.

Allegations are that last week on Tuesday, Tarumbiswa called Xie Haiyan pretending as if she wanted to import some material from China.

They met later in the day and while they were having a meeting in her car in the central business district, Chimbunu approached them and pretended to be a police officer, accusing Xie of dealing in drugs.

They told him that he was under arrest before demanding a bribe of US$20 000.

He offered US$3 000 and was released. Xie then filed a police report, leading to the duo’s arrest.