Chinhoyi gets substantive chamber secretary 

PROMINENT lawyer Mike Mutsvairo has been appointed Chinhoyi council chamber secretary, a position that fell vacant two years ago when the late Abel Gotora retired.

Gotora’s tenure was marred by accusations that his Russian law qualifications were fake.

At one time, town clerk Shepherd Kamba granted Gotora leave to collect his qualifications from Russia, but he never produced them.

Unfortunately, Kamba collapsed and died less than five months into the job.

Combined Chinhoyi Residents Association chairperson Tendai Musonza said ratepayers were happy about the appointment of a substantive chamber secretary.

“We are happy that the Municipality of Chinhoyi now has a substantive chamber secretary, who is a lawyer by profession and (has been) in practice for a long time,” Musonza said.

“Operating without a substantive chamber secretary at a time when the town had no town clerk had become a liability to the community of Chinhoyi.”

Musonza said the new chamber secretary should brace himself for a legal battle since council is riddled with many pending labour cases.

“This appointment has come as a good omen, because it has happened at a time when council is riddled with pending cases which require a sound legal opinion and as an association we are convinced that the man, who has been appointed to the helm of the Municipality of Chinhoyi’s legal desk, will be equal to the task because of his immense experience in the legal fraternity” he said.