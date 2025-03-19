Source: Chinhoyi vendors turn heat on municipal police –Newsday Zimbabwe

CHINHOYI, March 18, (NewsDayLive) -Business came to a standstill in Chinhoyi central business district on Tuesday afternoon as municipal police officers fought running battles with street vendors.

The clashes were triggered by a council blitz on illegal vendors.

Tempers flared up after the vendors assaulted municipal police officers at Magaba complex before riot police intervened to quell the violence.

Council spokesperson Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the incident.

“Yes, one of our municipal police officers by the name Virginia Mlambo was injured when our officers clashed with some vendors when they were enforcing council by-laws by removing illegal vendors from undesignated vending places,” Mlauzi said.

The vendors accused the council police of confiscating their wares and using excessive force to drive them off the streets.

Police later swooped on the vendors and arrested five male suspects for causing the violent clashes.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera refused to comment saying he was yet to receive a comprehensive report of the clashes.