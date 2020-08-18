Chin’ono court updates 

0

11:10 Magistrate Nduna has now arrived and all parties are now present

Source: Chin’ono court updates – The Zimbabwean

11:12
Is now dealing with postponements on other matters

11:24
Magistrate Nduna starts reading his lengthy ruling on Mtetwa’s recusal from representing Chin’ono, applied by the State.A short summary will be availed soon

12:00
Magistrate Nduna has just granted the State it’s application to disbar Mtetwa from representing Chin’ono

12:00
He has ordered the prosecutor general to institute prosecution on Mtetwa with regards to contents in a letter she wrote to the court on 27 July 2020 and the posts on the wall of a Facebook page titled Beatrice Mtetwa and the Rule of Law

12:01
He has ordered that a copy of his judgment be availed to the Law Society of Zimbabwe

12:03
Has adjourned the court for ten minutes to allow Advocate T.W Nyamakura to make a bail application for Chin’ono as his counsel had foressen that the court was likely to disbar Mtetwa

12:12
Magistrate Nduna returns and the court resumes proceedings

