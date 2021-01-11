Source: Chin’ono: I Won’t Apply For Bail But Stay In Prison And Fight For The Rights Of Ordinary Citizens ⋆ Pindula News

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has issued a statement from prison saying he will not apply for bail but challenge the law under which he is being charged.

Chin’ono is being charged under Section 31 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with “publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State.”

Except, legal experts and human rights defenders argue the statute was struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2014 in a matter brought by two Zimbabwe Independent newspaper journalists.

Chin’ono said he would rather stay in prison cells and head to the Constitutional Court to assert his rights and those of ordinary citizens. He wrote: