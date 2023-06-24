Chipinge hosts all-night gala for Rev Ndabaningi Sithole 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Rev Ndabaningi Chandiwana Sithole

Luthando Mapepa Manicaland Bureau

OVER 30 artistes drawn from Manicaland Province and other parts of the country will today perform live at Chipinge Showground, to celebrate the legacy of the late national hero Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole.

The show starts at 6pm and ends tomorrow morning. It is expected to be broadcast live on ZBC-TV.

Reverend Sithole was recently conferred with national hero status by President Mnangagwa.

In an interview, Chief Director Strategic Communications (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, said all is set for the gala.

He called on the local community to come in numbers and celebrate the life of Reverend Sithole.

“Through President Mnangagwa’s policy of leaving no one and no place behind, we have decided to honour Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole in particular, and Chipinge in general, by appreciating the role played by the national hero during the struggle for the country’s liberation.

“By having his home area of Chipinge host the gala, this is a way of celebrating Reverend Sithole’s life and contributions towards the liberation war,” he said.

Dr Mutambudzi said the Second Republic took a decision to honour Reverend Sithole’s role in the struggle by conferring him with national hero status.