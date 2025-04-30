Source: Chipinge Woman Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment Over US$40K Nursing Training Scam

The Chipinge Magistrates’ Court has sentenced Patricia Muyambo Magazini to 12 years in prison for nine counts of fraud. Ten years were suspended on condition of good behaviour and repayment.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Magazini defrauded victims of a total of US$40,020 by falsely promising nursing training places at Mashoko Hospital. The NPA said:

The accused falsely presented herself as an employee of the Ministry of Health stationed at Mashoko Hospital. She would contact potential victims, sometimes through intermediaries, offering the opportunity for enrollment in training programs.

In one case, Magazini approached a prophetess, claiming gratitude for past prayers, and used the connection to offer a fake nursing training opportunity.

She then asked victims for money, supposedly to cover training fees, accommodation, and uniforms. Said the NPA: