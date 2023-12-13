Source: Chiredzi to upgrade water system – The Southern Eye

CHIREDZI Town Council has unveiled a five-year development plan to improve the town’s water supply and modernise infrastructure.

This emerged at a recent post-2023 election engagement meeting with town secretary Wesley Kauma at an event facilitated by Citizens in Action Southern Africa Zimbabwe (CIASA).

The local authority will in 2024 partner the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe to improve its water supply system to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

According to a CIASA statement, more than 30% of concerns raised by citizens during the budget consultation meetings were incorporated into the 2024 budget.

“CIASA notes that while there is room for improvement in the development of future budgets, the current prioritisation of critical projects like access to water is a welcome development for the community of Chiredzi,” the statement said.

During the meeting, CIASA projects director Archbold Madida applauded the council for laying out a progressive plan to increase access to clean, safe and potable water.

He called on the local authority to ensure all programmes are citizen-driven and inclusive.

At the same meeting, the local authority assured residents that water supply will be increased to meet rising demand emanating from population growth.

“The local authority emphasised that its main priority was to address the water challenge, which presents itself as one of the natural challenges the city is exposed to,” CIASA said.

The council has proposed to spend US$96 000 on installing 80 streetlights along Inyathi Road and other areas across town as part of its 2024 budget.

“CIASA recommended to Chiredzi Town Council the creation of an e-platform which will be accessible to the residents where financial statements, budgets, full council minutes, expenditure tracking can be done online, a move that will help achieve fiscal transparency among many of our local authorities in Zimbabwe,” the statement added.

“CIASA strongly believes that such a move will help build healthier communities as active participation of residents in council projects is a key cog for the development of any community.