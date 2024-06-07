Chirewa starts for Warriors

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Chirewa, who missed Wednesday’s training sessions after flying back to Zimbabwe to collect his passport has been handed the play-maker role by coach Jairos Tapera.
He will play behind centre-forward Tino Kadewere with Jordan Zemura and Daniel Msendami occupying the wings in a 4-3-3 structure.
Chirewa is joined in midfield roles by captain Marshall Munetsi and Andy Rinomhota.
Andrew Mbeba will play right wing-back while Devine Lunga takes post in the left side of defence.
Gerald Takwara and Teenage Hadebe twin at central defence while Donovan Bernard will be between the posts.
Warriors Starting 11 against Lesotho
Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere
COMMENTS