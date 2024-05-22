Chirimanzu armed robbers get away with Honda Fit 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko

Midlands Bureau

Police in Chirumanzu have launched a manhunt for four unknown armed robbers who pounced on a young woman and stole a Honda Fit vehicle, two cell phones and US$90 last Wednesday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred in Musunga Village, Chirumhanzu, around 6pm.

“A 20-year-old woman was at her homestead when four men, armed with knives, approached her demanding money and threatening to kill her,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said the robbers allegedly tied the complainant’s hands before ransacking her house and stealing two cell phones, US$90 and a Honda fit motor vehicle, which they used to flee from the scene.

“The complainant later managed to untie herself, went to Chizhou Business Centre where she got help from people who managed to locate and block the vehicle, leading to its recovery. However, the suspects managed to escape,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the value stolen is US$ 3 600 and US$3 490 was recovered.

“Investigations are underway and we are appealing to members of the public for any information that can help us,” he said.